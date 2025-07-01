States are bracing for the impact as revenue growth slips

State budgets across the country are feeling the pinch as governors increasingly are suggesting spending cuts, hiring freezes and some tax increases, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

A spring survey by the National Association of State Budget Officers shows that while most states are meeting current projections, many are revising expectations downward for the coming year.

States typically wrap up budget work by the end of June, with the next fiscal year beginning July 1. Shelby Kerns, executive director of the national association, says states may need to make midyear budget adjustments depending on upcoming federal changes in tax policy and spending.

Still, many states continue to tout major levels of reserve funds.

The National Association of State Budget Officers found that at least 30 states expect to maintain a rainy day fund balance exceeding 10% of their general fund expenditures. This year, 29 states grew their reserve funds, with the majority of states expected to continue to grow their savings next fiscal year.

