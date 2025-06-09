State will increase sports gambling tax to subsidize college athletic programs

Louisiana lawmakers have signed off on a new plan to funnel millions in sports gambling tax revenue to college athletic programs across the state—just as the industry faces growing financial pressures, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

House Bill 639, backed by Rep. Neil Riser and expected to be signed by Gov. Jeff Landry, raises the state’s tax on sports wagers from 15% to 21.5%. The resulting revenue—an estimated $77 million annually—would fund a new SPORT (Supporting Programs, Opportunities, Resources and Teams) Fund, distributing around $1.7 million per year to each of Louisiana’s NCAA Division I public universities.

For powerhouse LSU, it’s a modest boost to a $200 million athletics budget. But for smaller schools like Southern, Nicholls and ULM, the new revenue could be transformative.

The bill has bipartisan support, with lawmakers touting its potential to fund scholarships, facilities, and health coverage for athletes. Still, critics argue the money should go toward addiction services and social programs instead, especially given the broader impacts of legalized gambling.

The bill preserves existing funding streams for early childhood education, local governments and addiction recovery.

