State surgeons general play a delicate role as public health becomes political

In May, Louisiana joined Arkansas, California, Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania in having an official state surgeon general, but questions remain what the Louisiana surgeon general might do, Stateline reports.

Under the measure signed by Gov. Jeff Landry, the new surgeon general must be licensed to practice medicine in Louisiana and will be employed by the state health department. That person will be “the state’s leading advocate for wellness and disease prevention” and “shall serve as the state health officer,” the law states.

Technically, the surgeon general and the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health will be co-leaders of the department, with the secretary serving as “CEO,” Landry said at a news conference, according to a Louisiana Illuminator report. The governor will resolve any disputes between them.

While the language, and the lack of opposition, suggests that the role will be noncontroversial, pandemic-era mask mandates and vaccination requirements have politicized public health like never before.

Childhood vaccinations, once generally embraced as a public good, are being challenged in multiple states, including Louisiana. Landry’s pick for surgeon general, Dr. Ralph Abraham, is a former three-term Republican congressman and GOP gubernatorial candidate who recently endorsed a state law classifying abortion drugs as controlled substances.

Elsewhere, Florida’s surgeon general has made headlines by helping Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis defy the medical consensus on COVID-19 vaccines, even appearing with him on the presidential campaign trail.

