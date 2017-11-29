State senator calls for review of Louisiana sexual misconduct policies after Edwards’ aide resigns

A state senator wants a review of government hiring practices and policies for handling sexual misconduct allegations after a top aide to Gov. John Bel Edwards resigned following harassment accusations.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, is asking the legislative auditor to compare Louisiana’s policies for handling harassment allegations to other states and recommend ways to strengthen procedures.

Hewitt also wants a tally of how much state agencies spent on sexual harassment settlements over the last five years. Her request, released today, comes a week after Johnny Anderson, Edwards’ deputy chief of staff for programs and planning, resigned after being accused of sexual harassment. Anderson denies wrongdoing.

Hewitt is questioning how Anderson was hired for the post in the Edwards’ administration despite also being accused of harassment in 2006. Anderson—who worked for then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco and was chair of the Southern University Board of Supervisors at that time—maintains his innocence.

“A full investigation into this situation will tell us whether it was a failure of our state policies or of our politicians, who put women in harm’s way again,” Hewitt says in a statement. “If it was a failure of our policies, then the solution will be clear. If it was the result of a politician rewarding a politico, despite their background, then the voters deserve to know.”

Mark Cooper, Edwards’ chief of staff, issued a statement today saying “sexual harassment in state government will not be tolerated” and an investigation into the most recent allegations is underway at the behest of the governor.

“Previous investigations regarding sexual harassment claims against a former employee did not conclude any wrongdoing,” the statement says without specifically naming Anderson. “However, this administration takes this matter seriously, which is why the governor acted so quickly. The investigation that is currently underway will review the state’s policies regarding sexual harassment, not just within the executive branch, and we will work with Sen. Hewitt and the entire legislature to promote a safe, positive work environment for all state employees.”