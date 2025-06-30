State public defender faces backlash over clause in contracts

Louisiana’s public defense system is facing controversy after State Public Defender Rémy Starns inserted language into local defender contracts granting himself sweeping control over their pay and employment—despite state law requiring the public defender board to set compensation guidelines, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Starns attempted to override this law by including unauthorized clauses in 2024 contracts and using his own rejected pay plan, which favors incentive bonuses for trial work but could reduce some salaries. Several public defenders who refused to accept the changes were not issued signed contracts but continued working.

For the upcoming fiscal year, Starns is demanding even more authority, including the power to fire chief defenders without cause and requiring them to waive appeal rights. Critics, including former board leaders and legal experts, say the changes undermine independence and create a climate of fear, jeopardizing the constitutional right to effective legal counsel.

The board is expected to vote on whether to block Starns’ latest attempts to fire five outspoken defenders.

