State providing more aid to students seeking workforce certification

The $10.5 million that the state provides to help people pay for job training and industry certifications ran out approximately six months ahead of schedule, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The initial $10.5 million for the M.J. Foster Promise Program was supposed to last through June but ran out in December, according to budget documents. Legislators added an additional $7.5 million worth of grants to the program last week during a budget hearing.

Named after former Gov. Mike Foster, the grants provide financial support for students looking to earn credentials in high-demand, skilled industries such as construction, health care and information technology.

The cash can be put toward programs at Louisiana’s community and technical colleges and a handful of other training programs the state Board of Regents has approved. Students can generally receive $3,200 per academic year or $1,600 per semester if they are enrolled full time. The award maxes out at $6,400 in total over three years.

People who qualify must come from households earning less than 300% of the federal poverty level, which is $43,740 for a single person or $90,000 for a family of four. They also cannot have previously earned an undergraduate degree.

