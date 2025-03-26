State officials warn of abrupt end to federal funding for certain programs

Louisiana state health officials are warning that the federal government may have abruptly ended funding for mental health and substance abuse services that was expected to last throughout the year, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Karen Stubbs Church, assistant secretary over Louisiana’s Office of Behavioral Health, told a Louisiana Senate budget committee on Tuesday that the state received notice Monday night that as many as six of the state’s federal health grants had been canceled.

Church did not specify which programs the grants support, only saying that the money is used for “crisis services.” She said the message from the federal government was difficult to interpret.

“There is still a lot of confusion,” Church told legislators. “We’re still working out the impact.”

At the same hearing, Deputy Health Secretary Pete Croughan said Louisiana may have lost as much as $10 million from the grants, though the funding was always temporary.

Read the full story.