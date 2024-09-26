State official has his own idea on how LSU can have a live tiger at games

To address LSU’s reluctance to bring its live tiger mascot to football games, Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham is suggesting the school acquire a second tiger, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Gov. Jeff Landry and Abraham have led ongoing negotiations with LSU’s veterinary schools for several weeks in an effort to revive the tradition of bringing the live tiger to football games, according to a state lawmaker involved in the talks.

In an interview Thursday, Abraham said he would support getting a second tiger “if that’s what it takes.”

Abraham says he believes university alumni can fund a second habitat for the new tiger—a cub named “Mikey.”

Earlier this month, LSU veterinary school spokesperson Ginger Guttner said the institution “is not in discussions to bring Mike to any games this season.”

Mike VII, an 8-year-old tiger that became LSU’s official mascot in 2017, has never attended a football game. While previous tigers traditionally made appearances at the sidelines of home games, the school announced it would stop the practice when it adopted Mike VII as a cub.

