Louisiana Lottery transfer down from last year

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation transferred more than $42.5 million to the state treasury. That’s about $12.1 million less than it provided the same quarter last year in which a $1 billion Powerball jackpot and a $1.5 billion Mega Million jackpot both occurred.

With revenue of $141,331,775, the Lottery’s total first-quarter state transfers were $42,523,506. Since lottery operations began in 1991, nearly $13.7 billion in revenue has been generated, primarily from ticket sales. Over $4.8 billion has been transferred to the state treasury to support K-12 public education, amounting to about 35% of total revenue.

Retailers earn 5% sales commission, plus incentives for cashing players’ winning tickets and bonuses for selling big winning tickets. For July through September 2024, retailer compensation totaled almost $7.9 million.