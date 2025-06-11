State lawmakers halt bills aimed at providing insurance relief to homeowners

With just two days left in the 2025 legislative session, Louisiana lawmakers have stalled two key insurance bills that could have provided much-needed relief to homeowners facing skyrocketing insurance rates, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Senate Bill 235, which proposed a tax credit for qualifying homeowners, was narrowly defeated in the House, despite strong bipartisan support. Meanwhile, House Bill 356, which aimed to allow homeowners to purchase “stated value” policies with reduced coverage for lower premiums, was watered down by Senate amendments, rendering it less impactful.

Both bills had drawn significant public attention as residents struggle with some of the highest insurance premiums in the country. Despite widespread support for reform, conservative lawmakers expressed concerns over the potential long-term costs of the measures, leading to heated debates and amendments that diluted their effectiveness.

As the session draws to a close, critics argue that the failure to pass substantial insurance reforms leaves homeowners with few options for relief from escalating rates.

Read the full story.