State ethics board cancels October meetings due to new quorum requirements 

The Louisiana Board of Ethics canceled its monthly meetings this week because not enough members could attend to reach the required quorum threshold under a new law supported by Gov. Jeff Landry, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Under the new law, the number of board members required to hold a meeting jumped from six to eight out of 11 members. Ten of 11, instead of eight, also need to be present for the board to move forward with investigations of a potential ethics violation.

Just seven members could make the October meetings set for this week—enough to meet the attendance requirements under the old statute but not the new one, Ethics Administrator Kathleen Allen said in an email Thursday afternoon.

The board hopes to reschedule the meetings for later this month, Allen said.

