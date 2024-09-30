State establishes five guiding principles for introducing AI into classrooms

The Louisiana Department of Education has developed a comprehensive new guide on how educators can safely, effectively and ethically use artificial intelligence softwares in the classroom, The Center Square reports.

The new guideline comes from recommendations from the department’s Artificial Intelligence Task Force.

“As the impact of artificial intelligence grows, it’s important we provide information on effective and safe utilization,” Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley says in a prepared statement. “I’m excited to share the first edition of a living document we will update as this transformative technology evolves.”

The artificial intelligence guide includes an overview of AI and the challenges it can present in education, steps for integration, safeguards, technical considerations, relevant laws and policies, and training and support.

The agency established five guiding principles to ensure responsible and effective integration.

