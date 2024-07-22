State Democratic leaders are backing Harris for presidential nomination

Louisiana Democrats have unified behind Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden announced over the weekend that he would not seek reelection, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Key Democratic figures in Louisiana including Louisiana Democratic Party chair Randal Gaines, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter and state Sen. Gary Carter have expressed confidence in Harris while praising Biden’s decision to step down and endorse Harris.

State Rep. Denise Marcelle of Baton Rouge is one of the legislators not ready to endorse Harris immediately. Marcelle says she wants to get a consensus from the party on who the best candidate would be. She also wants to know how Harris as a presidential nominee could impact Democrats involved in close U.S. House and Senate races.

Gaines and the other Democratic state party chairs are scheduled to hold a conference call at 4 p.m. to discuss the recent developments.

