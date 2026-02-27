State challenges claims of fast-tracked carbon capture expansion

Louisiana energy regulators are pushing back against an environmental group’s report that claims the state is fast-tracking dozens of carbon capture and storage projects without adequate oversight, The Center Square writes.

The Environmental Integrity Project says at least 65 carbon capture proposals and 11 related pipelines have been floated in Louisiana, potentially injecting millions of tons of carbon dioxide underground each year. State officials argue the report overstates the scope, saying some projects were canceled, double-counted or have not entered the formal regulatory process.

According to the Department of Conservation and Energy, 33 projects are awaiting approval and two are operating. Gov. Jeff Landry has placed a moratorium on new applications for projects on state-owned lands while royalty structures are reviewed.

Industry leaders say Louisiana’s regulatory framework is robust and long-standing. Critics continue raising concerns about public safety, aquifer impacts and transparency as carbon capture becomes a defining economic and environmental debate for the state.

The Center Square has the full story.