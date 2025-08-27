State begins public testing of new voting machine technology

Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry’s office hosted a public demonstration this week of new voting technology from Texas-based Hart InterCivic, according to Louisiana Illuminator.

Parish clerks, registrars of voters and members of the public gathered at the Old Governor’s Mansion to test the system, which could be in use as early as next year’s congressional midterm elections. The demonstrations are part of the state’s process to certify voting machines before vendors can compete for a long-delayed contract to replace Louisiana’s 35-year-old equipment, much of which is no longer repairable.

Other vendors will showcase their systems this month, including Clear Ballot, Election Systems & Software, Democracy Live, Dominion Voting Systems and VotingWorks. Hart’s Verity Vanguard 2.0 received federal certification in August.

Louisiana’s efforts to replace its voting machines could encounter the same political pressure that foiled its earlier attempts.

Last week, President Trump announced he plans to sign an executive order to eliminate voting machines and mail-in voting. The president said the country should instead use watermark paper for the 2026 congressional midterms.

