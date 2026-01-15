State backs famed rap artist’s $124M vision for Shreveport

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is betting big on Shreveport, and the state of Louisiana is backing him, The Center Square writes.

Jackson’s production company, G-Unit Film & Television, has secured a cooperative endeavor agreement with Louisiana Economic Development tied to a $124 million plan to transform downtown Shreveport into a film and entertainment hub.

Under the performance-based deal, the state will reimburse up to $50 million, while G-Unit commits $74 million toward redeveloping three venues, including renovations of the former Stageworks and Millennium Studios campuses, now rebranded as G-Stage and G-Unit Studios.

The project also includes construction of the G-Dome, a dome-style event venue owned by Jackson’s company.

State officials say the agreement includes five-year production targets and oversight by newly formed economic development entities. Supporters argue the investment could create a “Hollywood South” effect in northwest Louisiana, generating sustained spending, local hiring, and spillover activity for hotels, restaurants and other businesses across the region.

