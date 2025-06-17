State allocates $7.5M to help offset research funding cuts to the LSU System

Louisiana lawmakers are allocating a combined $7.5 million to three LSU System institutions to offset research funding cuts stemming from recent federal policy changes, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center will receive $3 million, the LSU AgCenter $2 million, and LSU Health Shreveport $2.5 million.

Senate President Cameron Henry says the funding aims to stabilize institutions after the Trump administration rescinded grants and proposed reductions in research reimbursements. The White House has paused or slashed funding for projects tied to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as for agencies like the NIH, DOE, and NSF.

Though the targeted funding benefits only LSU institutions, other state university systems received several million dollars in one-time allocations for their priorities. LSU and other Louisiana research institutions spend nearly $1 billion annually, and university leaders warn that the loss of federal funding could harm the state’s economy.

The appropriations will remain unless vetoed by Gov. Jeff Landry, which is considered unlikely.

