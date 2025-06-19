State aiming high in its effort to be a leader in drone technology

Louisiana is positioning itself as a national leader in drone and advanced air mobility technology with the launch of a new statewide strategic plan, The Center Square writes.

The Louisiana Advanced Aviation and Drone Advisory Committee, in partnership with the state Department of Transportation and Development, is conducting a sweeping assessment of aviation infrastructure, policies and investment needs. The goal: Prepare for next-gen technologies like drone deliveries and air taxis.

The plan will evaluate airport readiness, zoning and the potential creation of dedicated drone corridors. It also aims to attract private investment, create jobs and secure federal funding through professional grant writing.

As strategic planning ramps up to support innovation and growth, state leaders are also taking steps to strengthen public safety in the evolving airspace. On the same day the committee met, Gov. Jeff Landry signed a law authorizing law enforcement to take down unlawful drones near schools and critical infrastructure. Public education campaigns and youth outreach programs are also in the works as Louisiana looks to build public support and a future workforce for its aerial economy.

