Startups look to stand out with sustainable packaging

It’s no longer just about what’s in the package, but the packaging itself.

The Wall Street Journal reports this week that more companies are looking to drum up business by looking beyond the products to the umbrella of “customer experience” that now includes guilt over discarded packaging.

U.S. customers received 8.6 billion packages from online retailers last year, up from 7.6 billion the year before.

Startups, in particular, are paying more attention to these out-of-the-box ideas as a way of standing out against their rivals.

Packaging has played a big role in branding for a long time. But a new focus has been placed on the simple act of unboxing, with highly watched videos flooding social media sites.

That luxury packaging is ramping up prices. Veles, a new home cleaning product, reports $5 of their $16 price tag goes to sustainable packaging alone.

Amazon, being the online retail giant it is, says it too is working to reduce waste. The company claims it has reduced packaging weight by 27% in the last four years, with 60% of its packaging said the be compostable.

“A lot of businesses we talk to are realizing that consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable packaging,” Jennifer Wright, founder of an online eco-packaging repository, tells The Journal. Read the full story.