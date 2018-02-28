Startup Weekend for innovators returns to Baton Rouge in March

Innovators and emerging entrepreneurs with interesting business concepts can turn their ideas into reality at Startup Weekend Baton Rouge, taking place next week at the LSU Business Education Complex.

The 54-hour weekend kicks off Friday, March 9, with pitches starting at 7:30 p.m. followed by a voting round where attendees will choose the ideas they want to see launch in the Baton Rouge area. Participants will collaborate with others to work on the ideas.

The weekend also features sessions on brainstorming and business development. Entrepreneurs also will be challenged to create a prototype over the course of the weekend, which wraps Sunday, March 11, with startup presentations.

Startup Weekend Baton Rouge is designed to gather developers, business managers, startup enthusiasts, marketers, graphic designers and others in the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Registration is open for Startup Weekend—sponsored by the Stephenson Department of Entrepreneurship & Information Systems and organized by Techstars, which supports ventures and provides resources to entrepreneurs. Early bird tickets can be purchased for $48.50 until Thursday; ticket prices then rise to $68.50. Get more information.