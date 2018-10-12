Stained glass artist turns his home into a paradise

A resort room booked under the garden view label typically means the traveler did not snag the choicest, and perhaps most expensive, of rooms. Ocean view and even pool view trump garden view every time.

Not so at Steve Wilson’s abode, as inRegister details in a recent feature about how the local artist and entrepreneur used his skills to transform his home.

Vaulted floor-to-ceiling windows off the living room frame an exterior garden so cultivated and so lush that it would make the most seasoned of globetrotters never leave the oasis just beyond the back door.

“I fell in the love with the old growth tree neighborhood,” Wilson says. “The entire backyard was grass and trees. I started the plantings around the edge, then little by little worked my way in.”

That Wilson had a creative vision and a passion about the foliage is no surprise. He’s an acclaimed stained glass artist with installations at more than 50 churches in Houston and more throughout Louisiana.

His professional work can be seen at the Louisiana State Capitol, the Louisiana State Archives, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the new St. George Catholic Church. And he was recently commissioned to design, create and install stained glass at the new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

