St. George will have two at-large council members

The St. George City Council at its meeting Tuesday approved an ordinance establishing two at-large council seats for the city.

In October, the council approved a separate ordinance that established five single-member election districts for the city. Tuesday’s move brings the council’s total membership to seven, with five members being elected from those districts and two members being at large.

An at-large political representative is one who is elected to serve an entire area rather than one of its subdivisions.

Currently, the council has five members—three representing districts and two at large—all appointed by Gov. Jeff Landry. The new seven-member council composition will debut with the city’s March 29 municipal election, when all seven seats will be up for grabs.

Under St. George’s proposed Home Rule Charter, council members would be eligible for reelection unless they’ve served for more than two-and-a-half terms. Would-be council members would need to have resided in St. George and, where applicable, in the district from which they seek election for at least one year prior to qualifying for office.

View maps of St. George’s election districts here.