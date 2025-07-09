St. George to launch alternative traffic response program

The city of St. George is partnering with motor vehicle accident solutions company On Scene Services to improve traffic incident response under a $1.5 million annual contract approved unanimously by council members Tuesday night.

The partnership aims to streamline accident procedures and boost overall public safety by easing the burden on local law enforcement. Approximately 7,000 traffic accidents were reported in the city last year.

“Nearly 7,000 accidents a year put a huge strain on both the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and State Police,” Mayor Dustin Yates said in a statement. “By partnering with OSS, the city is taking responsibility for these incidents and allowing these law enforcement partners to focus resources on more pressing public safety issues.”

The agreement is part of a broader strategy alongside the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police.

St. George Police Chief Todd Morris tells Daily Report that after learning about OSS several months ago, Morris began exploring “outside-the-box” solutions for handling minor crashes amid a nationwide officer shortage.

“When you look at the amount of manpower and resources it takes to work a crash, which 95% of them are civil matters, it doesn’t require traditional post-certified law enforcement personnel,” Morris says. “We’re tying up a lot of resources from the sheriff’s office and state police that can be better utilized to be more proactive on enforcement patrols and focus on more public safety issues that are more pressing, versus responding and working traffic crashes.”

OSS, which started in New Orleans as a pilot program in 2018, also operates in Baltimore. In 2023, New Orleans expanded the program citywide to handle noninjury traffic accidents.

OSS founder Ethan Cheramie told the council Tuesday that New Orleans logged roughly 25,000 traffic calls in 2024, with OSS responding to 10,872 of them. He noted that all OSS agents are retired law enforcement officers with at least five years of traffic and patrol experience.

Morris hopes to launch the program within six to eight weeks. Under the plan, OSS civilian responders will be dispatched to noninjury or minor-injury crashes reported through 911 or nonemergency lines—unless there are serious injuries, signs of impairment or criminal activity.

OSS responders will: