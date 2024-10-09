St. George City Council signs off on election districts

The St. George City Council at its meeting Tuesday approved an ordinance establishing five single-member election districts for the city.

The ordinance outlines how the districts will be divided to ensure equal representation. According to the 2020 census, St. George’s population stands around 80,600 with 68% of its residents being white and 32% of its residents being minority.

A demographer was hired to help determine district boundaries. View maps of the districts here.

While the ordinance establishes district boundaries, it does not determine whether the St. George City Council will have at-large members.

The ordinance is part of the broader effort to provide structure to the government of St. George, a city that was incorporated following a contentious breakaway movement from Baton Rouge.

In September, St. George Mayor Dustin Yates told the Press Club of Baton Rouge that he wanted to create a “different governing structure.” City officials are looking to develop a council-manager form of government, different from the mayor-council form of government in East Baton Rouge Parish and many other municipalities. Read more here.