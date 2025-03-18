Spotlight on design: Ochsner Health and Elite Training Academy

Spearheaded by longtime LSU athletics leader Greg Stringfellow, Elite Training Academy mirrors the training environments of top college programs, providing athletes of all levels with the resources to maximize their potential.

As Business Report highlights in its latest issue, the 50,000-square-foot facility boasts the only full-width, 60-yard indoor field in the region for football, soccer and multisport training. Outdoors, two football-sized, lighted turf fields are primed for league play, practices and events. Beyond the fields, the complex features a cutting-edge weight room, plunge tubs, an infrared sauna, and performance training.

A unique on-site partnership with Ochsner’s Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute ensures athletes in training also receive specialized care.

Among the facility’s owners are a handful of prominent LSU and business leaders with strong ties to the region, including Brandon Landry, Todd Graves, Sean Reilly, Tyrann Mathieu, Joe Burrow and Jamal Adams.

