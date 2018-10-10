SportsBR president stepping down to lead Cristo Rey Baton Rouge

SportsBR President and CEO Eric Engemann is leaving the nonprofit to become president of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School. Engemann says this will be his last week at SportsBR, and he will start at Cristo Rey on Monday.

“My eleven years here at SportsBR have been a tremendous learning experience for me and have given me the knowledge and skill set to move on to another great opportunity here in the community,” Engemann says, adding that he is excited to take on the new challenge of working in a school with an education model he believes “can be truly transformative for our community.”

Engemann—who was among Business Report’s 2015 Forty Under 40 class—took the reins of SportsBR as president and CEO in 2017 following the retirement of Jerry Stovall.

The SportsBR Board of Directors will launch a search next week for a new president and CEO for the organization, which works to attract and promote local sporting events as well as wellness initiatives in the Capital Region. Hannah Schexnailder has been appointed the interim primary point of contact at the organization until a new president and CEO is hired.



In April, Brian Moscona, who served as the president of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School for just 15 months, announced he was leaving the position. J.H. Campbell Jr. has served as interim president for the first weeks of the current school year.