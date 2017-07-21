Sports bar opening on Chimes Street next to Highland Coffees

The owner of the Chimes Street building previously home to Mahony’s Irish Pub and Reginelli’s Pizza is reviving the space and opening a new sports bar concept.

Peter Losavio owns the 3,800-square-foot space at 124 W. Chimes St. nestled next to Highland Coffees. After months of trying to lease the property following the closure of Mahony’s earlier this year, Losavio has decided to renovate the space and open Bleachers Sports Bar & Grill.

Work began several months ago, and Losavio says he will open early next month. The bar and restaurant will be priced for students and offer free Wi-Fi, student discounts, “traditional Louisiana food” like po-boys, fried fish, fried chicken, burgers and beer, Losavio says.

The historic area set between LSU and the northern part of Highland Road connecting to downtown has proved to be a gold mine for institutions like The Chimes and Highland Coffees, which have garnered devoted followings over the years.

But many others—including Losavio’s former restaurants tenants—have struggled.

“Parking is an issue, however, that place has tremendous foot traffic. The challenge is when school is closed to attract other people,” Losavio says. “I think you have to be passionate about the business.”

—Sam Karlin