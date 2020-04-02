[Sponsored] Lawyers, your firm need not be adversely affected by COVID-19

Sponsored by PILMMA

Take advantage of remote work arrangements and free online resources to grow your law practice. Turn this time into one of personal and professional improvement. By now law firms have figured out the intricacies and made the move to working remotely. The more aggressive firms have also discovered that this period represents an almost unparalleled opportunity to take on the obstacles standing in the way of growing clients and cases.

PRACTICING LAW IN THE TIME OF CORONAVIRUS

That’s not to suggest that a focus on growth minimizes the immediate threat to a firm’s employees or its own bottom line. These are, of course, preeminent concerns faced by law firm owners across the nation. In fact, the Powerful and Innovative Legal Marketing and Management Association (PILMMA) has assembled a free Coronavirus Survival Kit for lawyers to address exactly these concerns. Available at pilmma.org/corona, lawyers will find a collection of more than two dozen free webinars, articles and podcasts that address operating a firm and demonstrating leadership during this challenging period.

DOWN TIME MEANS TIME FOR GROWTH FOR LAWYERS

Remote work arrangements need not be time wasted. There are a number of law-related podcasts aimed at helping a lawyer improve his or her practice. One such resource is the weekly Grow Your Law Firm podcast produced weekly by PILMMA. Host Ken Hardison, the founder and president of PILMMA, interviews the best minds in the legal industry. Topics range from building better referral systems, to smarter digital marketing, to how to best manage cash flow. The Grow Your Law Firm podcast is available on all podcast platforms or at pilmma.org/podcast.

EVENTS ARE MOVING FAST FOR THE BUSINESS OF LAW

Even though we’re awash in information pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s difficult to stay up to date on information pertinent to the business of running a law firm. In response to this demand for information, PILMMA stays in constant contact with its members through email messages, a message service among members, weekly member video conferences, and webinars. For example, the newly created Coronavirus Survival Webinar Series helps made sense of quick-moving events. Topics tackled by this popular weekly webinar have included gaining access to SBA loans and how the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) will impact law firms.

SPEAKING OF THE “BUSINESS OF LAW”

Ken Hardison created PILMMA a decade ago because of the dearth of management and marketing information available to law firm owners at the time. Having twice built, and twice sold, a seven-figure law practice, Ken threw his energies behind teaching lawyers “the stuff they don’t teach us in law school.” He remains focused on helping PILMMA’s members not waste the time, energy, and money he did in building his practices. Ken is the author of several books, including the newly released “Powerful Online Legal Marketing: The Digital Marketing Guide to Ethically Dominate Your Market.” Click here for a free two-chapter download is available to all lawyers.

Resources: PILMMA web site: https://www.pilmma.org

Coronavirus Survival Kit for Lawyers: https://www.pilmma. org/corona Grow Your Law Firm podcast: available on all podcast platforms and at https://pilmma.org/podcast Coronavirus Survival Webinar Series: register at http://bit.ly/ PILMMAkenwebinar