[Sponsored] 5 Benefits to learning a new hobby

Staying active in retirement is the key to feeling great both inside and out. From expressing yourself creatively to finding relaxation, a post-retirement hobby is a great way to stay happy, healthy and sharp. Find out how trying something new can enhance the way you live. The retirement experts at St. James Place share some of the benefits a hobby can offer.

1. Relieve Stress

Rid yourself of negative emotions by focusing your mental and emotional energy on an activity you enjoy. Whether it’s creating a masterpiece in painting classes or finding your peace with a fishing pole, St. James Place has a hobby for you.

2. Improve Overall Health

On top of relieving stress, participating in physical activities like yoga or water aerobics can enhance your health and boost immunity.

3. Encourage Socialization

Creating friendships in retirement doesn’t have to be difficult. Developing new hobbies helps you engage in conversation and connect with people who share your interests.

4. Gain Confidence

Pursuing new goals and discovering hidden talents is a great way to build your self-esteem and boost your overall confidence.

5. Transition into Retirement

After a lifetime of hard work, dedicating more time to the little joys in life sets you up for a life free of responsibilities. At St. James Place, you can discover numerous activities and hobbies that will continue to enrich your life.

Since 1983, St. James Place has been providing stress-free, maintenance-free, comfortable living for residents of the Gulf South Region. When there’s more choice, there’s more life, and St. James Place can help you secure a custom life plan—spanning all life’s stages—from independent living, to assisted living, nursing care to memory care, all housed on one beautiful 52-acre campus along the Duplantier Swamp.