Spicy Rico is bringing fast-casual Mexican flavors to LSU area

Spicy Rico, a new fast-casual Mexican-inspired restaurant near LSU, is the latest venture from chef Raul Mendez and his sisters, Thalia and Diana Fuentes, 225 writes.

The trio designed every detail—from bold decor to a build-your-own menu featuring bowls, tacos, burritos and more, with proteins ranging from Mexican brisket to tofu. Sourcing ingredients and decor straight from Mexico, the family aims to offer high-quality, flavorful food at affordable prices in a laid-back, modern space.

With aguas frescas, flan and upbeat pop music, Spicy Rico is already drawing attention during its soft launch. The full grand opening is set for August, but for now, the Lake Street eatery is open daily and available on DoorDash. The name? A nod to Mendez’s son, who coined “spicy rico” to describe food that’s both flavorful and fiery.

