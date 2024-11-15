A Southern University student is Louisiana’s latest pitch competition winner

Rodney Shepherd, a Southern University student and founder of marketing software startup Blue Tree, took home the investment prize from NexusLA’s recent Ignition 1.0 pitch competition.

Out of nine participating teams ranging from tech solutions to STEM education programs, Shepherd won the Demo Day competition with his pitch for Blue Tree. The software aims to revolutionize collegiate entrepreneurship by connecting collegiate business owners with peers seeking products and services on campus, according to NexusLA’s Instagram.

Ignition 1.0, the first half of a two-part accelerator program for startup entrepreneurs, provides participants with a mentor for eight weeks who shares personal expertise and business feedback. The program helps participants develop a comprehensive business strategy, called the Business Model Canvas, and helps identify their target audience’s pain points.

“What I think set Rodney apart from the competition was his ability to identify his target audience and who he’s trying to service,” Nexus Louisiana director of marketing and engagement Na’Tisha Natt says. “He did a really compelling job of knowing who he wanted to serve, how he planned to reach them and demonstrated viability for his concept.”

Shepherd, who won a $10,000 investment prize, is also slated to compete in Nexus Louisiana’s BizTech Challenge on Nov. 29 in New Orleans. At the event, HBCU students from around Louisiana will present STEM-based business ideas in a pitch competition to win funding, mentorship and connections to industry leaders.