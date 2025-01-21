Southern University School of Nursing voted best in the nation

The Southern University School of Nursing was recently voted Best Nursing School in the U.S. as part of the Nurse.org Best of Nursing Awards.

The Best of Nursing Awards is an annual initiative with a stated goal of celebrating and recognizing dedication and excellence in the U.S. nursing industry. Winners are decided by members of the nursing community—nurses, students, professors and the like.

According to Southern University, this is the first time in the program’s 39-year history that it has gotten the Best Nursing School nod.

In a statement, Sandra Brown, the school’s dean, says the award is significant not only for her program but for the entirety of Southern University.

“Winning this award is more than just a recognition for SUSON—it’s a win for the entire Jaguar Nation,” Brown’s statement reads.

The other finalists for Best Nursing School were the Emory University School of Nursing, the Florida State University College of Nursing, the University of Michigan School of Nursing and the University of Washington School of Nursing.