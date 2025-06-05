South Sherwood Forest office property changes hands

A Baton Rouge-based company recently purchased a two-story, multibuilding Class A office complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Forky LLC, represented by Robert Olivier, purchased the property at 4000 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. from 4000 Sherwood LLC and 8225 FLA LLC for $100 and other considerations.

The transaction was filed on Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Michael DiVincenti Jr. represented the seller in the transaction.

The property was purchased for $8.5 million in 2019, according to records.

Some tenants in the space include Pelican Advisory Group, Robert Half and LANTEC’s corporate training center.

Business filings with the Secretary of State’s office list Olivier as the manager of Forky LLC. Jane Hartdegen is the registered agent.