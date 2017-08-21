Sounding off: Gary Chambers, John Delgado team up for new talk radio show

Gary Chambers and John Delgado, two outspoken voices from opposite ends of the political spectrum, are taking their combative debates about race, policing and other topics from Facebook to radio.

The two will headline a new show called Face to Face on Talk 107.3 starting Monday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. The shows will be on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays and will feature the two men debating local topics as well as some of the big national news headlines. Chambers is an outspoken advocate for police reform who has long butted heads with Delgado, a former Republican Metro Council member who is now involved with the Baton Rouge Police Union.

The move comes weeks after the two broadcast a debate live on Facebook, which Chambers says “organically” sparked a conversation with Guaranty Broadcasting, which owns the station, about creating a radio show.

“Hopefully it’ll liven up the debate and get people involved,” Chambers says. “John and I are never going to agree on police reform … but we can have adult conversations in a respectful way.”

The two held a trial run at the radio’s offices last night and Chambers says they drew several thousand viewers on Facebook Live. Last night’s episode touched on the Council on Aging, Charlottesville, confederate monuments and other topics.

Gordy Rush, Guaranty’s vice president and market manager, declined to discuss details of the arrangement—including the rather unique three-day-a-week broadcast schedule—but did say the station would release additional information Wednesday.

—Sam Karlin