Some rural broadband providers may not meet federal deadlines

A Louisiana Legislative Auditor report has found that some broadband providers extending service to unserved or underserved rural areas are in danger of missing federal deadlines, The Center Square reports.

The report found that three of 12 providers were still in the planning stage and only 14,500 of 146,203 locations funded by the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund had broadband access as of December 2023. A federally funded broadband project must provide service to 40% of awarded locations within three years under FCC regulations.

Three broadband providers must extend service to 40% of their awarded locations by December of this year, while the remaining providers have a deadline of December 2025.

Read more from The Center Square.