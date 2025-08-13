Social media builds buzz for skilled trades

Social media is becoming an unexpected gateway to the skilled trades for a new generation wary of college costs and uncertain white-collar career prospects, The Washington Post writes.

Posts from carpenters, welders and electricians offer unfiltered looks at life on the job—from favorite workwear to payday rituals—and are reshaping how trade schools and employers recruit.

Enrollment in two-year vocational programs is now at its highest since record-keeping began in 1992, roughly double the level in 2000, according to a Washington Post analysis of federal data. For many young people, trades offer a path to entrepreneurship, flexibility and independence.

But industries such as construction and manufacturing still face acute labor shortages.

The construction sector alone needs 440,000 workers this year, even as immigration crackdowns have reduced the labor pool. Industry leaders are leaning on the “earn while you learn” model—and the appeal of jobs less vulnerable to AI—to draw in the next wave of skilled workers.

