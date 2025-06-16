Smaller cities don’t know what to do with their shuttered malls

Across the country, once-thriving malls are closing their doors, leaving behind hollowed-out buildings, shrinking tax bases, and tough questions about what to do next, The New York Times writes.

Roughly 10 to 20 U.S. malls shut down each year, and many more are teetering on the edge. While some communities have successfully redeveloped aging retail centers into housing, health care hubs, or sports facilities, others remain mired in financial gridlock and disputes with property owners.

Small towns, in particular, are feeling the strain. In many cases, malls were the single largest taxpayer, funding police departments, schools and infrastructure. As retail anchors vanish and property values plummet, the resulting budget shortfalls are hard to fill—especially when redevelopment is stalled by lawsuits, failed proposals, or owners unwilling to sell.

The situation reflects a broader challenge for local governments nationwide: how to transition massive, aging commercial spaces into viable assets for the future. Some towns are making it work. Others, like many of the malls themselves, are stuck in decline.

