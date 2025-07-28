Small insurers continue to struggle after big storms

As major insurers retreat from disaster-prone regions in Louisiana, smaller companies are stepping in with help from a little-known ratings firm that’s now under fire, The Wall Street Journal writes.

LaPlace homeowner Nadia Hart thought she was safe with Lighthouse Excalibur, a Louisiana insurer rated “A” for financial stability by Demotech, a small Ohio-based agency that grades insurers most others won’t touch. But when Hurricane Ida struck, Lighthouse collapsed under the weight of claims—leaving Hart, and thousands of others, still waiting years later for help.

Demotech rates nearly every insurer it reviews as “A” or higher, helping small insurers operate in risky markets. But a Wall Street Journal analysis found Demotech-rated firms were 30 times more likely to fail than those rated by its larger competitors. Since 2021, 15 insurers in Florida and Louisiana—all with Demotech A grades—have gone under, stranding policyholders and burdening state guaranty funds with tens of thousands of unresolved claims.

Critics say Demotech’s leniency invites risky players into the market. Yet without it, homeowners in vulnerable areas may have no insurance options at all.

