Small business owners still can’t find qualified applicants

Small business owners aren’t overly worried about running out of cash, but finding qualified workers continues to pose a major challenge, Inc. writes.

According to the latest survey from the National Federation of Independent Business, 36% of owners reported having job openings they couldn’t fill, with 86% of those saying few or none of their applicants were qualified.

Thirty percent of the unfilled positions were for skilled workers, while 13% were for unskilled roles—figures unchanged for five months. Openings were highest in construction, manufacturing and transportation, while finance and agriculture reported little hiring activity.

Workers are benefiting from the tight labor market. A net 33% of business owners paid workers more in June, up 7 percentage points from May, the largest increase since before the pandemic. Approximately 13% of owners reported plans to create more jobs in the coming months.

