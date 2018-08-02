Six local architecture firms honored at 2018 Baton Rouge Rose Awards

They are the best of the best, according to their peers. Six Baton Rouge architecture firms and their projects are recipients of 2018 American Institute of Architects Baton Rouge Rose Awards.

Collectively, eight projects involving local firms were honored during an event held last weekend. Projects are judged by an out-of-state jury, while AIA Baton Rouge members select the Members Choice winner. The Water Institute of the Gulf received the most awards.

The winners:

Members Choice Award: The Water Institute of the Gulf by Coleman Partners Architects & Perkins + Will (Design Associate)

Gold Rose Award: The Water Institute of the Gulf by Coleman Partners Architects & Perkins + Will (Design Associate)

Silver Rose Award: Knock‐Knock Children’s Museum by Remson|Haley|Herpin Architects & Cambridge Seven Associates

Rose Awards: Southeastern LA University Science & Technology Building by Holly & Smith Architects, APAC; The Hub @ University of North Carolina at Wilmington by Tipton Associates, APAC; Shifting Foundations: A Permanent Exhibition Space for the LSU Center for River Studies by LSU Coastal Sustainability Studio; Baltzell Building by Holly & Smith Architects, APAC and Pinto House by Holly & Smith Architects, APAC

Sustainability Award by USGBCLA: The Water Institute of the Gulf by Coleman Partners Architects & Perkins + Will (Design Associate) and Pinto House by Holly & Smith Architects APAC

Ten Year Award: In the Shadows of the Interstate by David Baird