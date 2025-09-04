Six common pitfalls that lead to counterproductive workplace training

Many companies invest heavily in employee training, but much of that money is wasted—or worse, counterproductive, Fast Company writes.

In 2024, the Association of Talent Development reported that organizations spent an average of $1,283 per employee on workplace learning. Yet programs ranging from DEI workshops to mindfulness sessions often fail to stick, either because they’re disconnected from strategy, poorly modeled by leadership, or misdiagnose underlying organizational problems.

Experts point to six common pitfalls: lack of strategic focus, leaders not practicing what they preach, confusing symptoms with root causes, cultural misalignment, inconsistency in frameworks, and failure to measure ROI. High-performing companies, by contrast, treat training as an ongoing system—anchored in business objectives, embedded into daily operations, and continually audited for results.

When it comes to sustainable behavioral change, there is no such thing as a quick win. If companies want workplace training that works, focus should be on consistent and intentional alignment over time.

