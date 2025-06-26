First Dutch Bros Coffee site is snapped up for $650K

The 0.67-acre tract set to be the site for Louisiana’s first Dutch Bros Coffee location recently changed hands.

Texas company BS Dutch BR I, LP, represented by Joshua Jacobs, bought the property from Delaware company Haza Realty LP for $650,000, according to a deal filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Mohammed Ali Dhanani represented the seller in the transaction.

The Planning Commission approved the final development plan for the 950-square-foot drive-through coffee shop on Frogmore Drive near West Lee Drive in March.

The location sits between a Wendy’s and Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Brothers Dane and Travis Boersma started Dutch Bros in 1992 as a coffee pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon.

The chain began franchising in 2000 and now has over 1,000 locations across 18 states. The company also has plans for a location in Lafayette.

Dutch Bros. is entering an area that already features CC’s Coffee House in Arlington Marketplace. In addition, Dunkin’, 7 Brew and Starbucks have all announced plans to open sites near West Lee and Burbank.