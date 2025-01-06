Sides set to resume talks as another port strike looms

The International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance are set to resume contract talks on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Talks between the ILA, which represents more than 45,000 dockworkers across East and Gulf coast ports, and the employer group remain at a longstanding impasse over issues related to automation at port terminals.

Both parties signed a temporary deal in October, which gave workers a 62% wage hike over six years, to end a three-day strike but the deal left issues related to automation unresolved.

