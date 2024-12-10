Sid Edwards: ‘Now, the work begins’

Republican Mayor-elect Sid Edwards on Tuesday met with the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish to discuss his recent victory over Democratic incumbent Sharon Weston Broome.

Ahead of inauguration day, Edwards and his team are already working to put a transition team together. He’s signaled that the names of the transition team members may be made public as early as Tuesday afternoon.

And while the political newcomer ran on a platform of addressing blight, homelessness and public safety, he said “breaking the chains of divide” in Baton Rouge will also be one of his top priorities.

“Now, the work begins,” Edwards said. “There’s a lot of work to do.”

Reflecting on the events of the past few days, Edwards expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he’s received from constituents since his Dec. 7 upset win—he said he has over 300 phone calls and over 700 text messages to respond to.

“People are excited, and I’m grateful for that,” he said.

Edwards went on to celebrate the fact that he was able to secure the win despite many members of local political circles claiming he stood “no chance” and the fact that his opponents outperformed him in terms of fundraising.

“It grew, and it grew and it grew. … Grassroots was absolutely it,” he said.

Edwards also gave credit to Broome, who he said has done “a lot of beautiful things” for Baton Rouge.

Edwards will be sworn in on Jan. 2, becoming the first Republican to lead as Baton Rouge’s mayor since Bobby Simpson in 2005. He received 54% of the votes cast in the Dec. 7 runoff, where turnout was low at just under 36%.