Shrinking ‘pay edge’ is reducing the ROI on an MBA

Getting an MBA in the U.S. is now a little pricier and a little less profitable, Bloomberg writes.

Bloomberg’s updated Business School ROI Calculator shows that the average annual return over the decade after graduation has slipped to 12.3%, down from 13.3% a year ago—and trailing the S&P 500’s 14.6% gain over the same horizon. The calculator is based on surveys of more than 9,500 students and alumni.

The main driver: Pre-MBA salaries rose 6.2% from last year’s respondents, while projected post-degree earnings rose just 1.7%, shrinking the “pay edge” that underpins MBA value. Total investment costs climbed nearly 7%, to about $300,000. Of schools measured both years, 80% saw ROI declines—most notably Syracuse University, where ROI fell to 13.3% from more than 21%. Tulane’s Freeman School bucked the trend, with ROI doubling to 9.9% on higher pay and lower costs.

The takeaway: maximizing MBA returns depends less on tuition than on pursuing high-salary fields.

