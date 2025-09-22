Shrimp industry calls for tougher oversight of foreign seafood 

Louisiana’s shrimp industry is backing a federal push to close a loophole in shipping manifest data while urging Congress to tighten oversight of imported seafood, The Center Square reports.

The Cassidy–Whitehouse Manifest Modernization Amendment would expand U.S. Customs reporting to include air, rail and truck cargo, giving regulators and the public a clearer view of foreign shrimp shipments. Advocates, including the Southern Shrimp Alliance and American Shrimp Processors Association, say the change is key to catching antibiotic-laced seafood, forced labor, and evasion schemes before products hit U.S. shelves.

The Alliance is also pressing for stronger FDA testing, traceability and labor enforcement, as well as tougher trade remedies against low-priced imports from India and other major producers.

With 94% of U.S. shrimp consumed coming from overseas, Louisiana boats face mounting pressure from low dock prices and high fuel costs. Industry leaders argue greater transparency and enforcement would help level the field and keep Gulf shrimp competitive.

