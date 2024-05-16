Should automakers and dealerships be allowed to share driver information?

A bill in the Louisiana House of Representatives that would prohibit vehicle dealerships and manufacturers from sharing driver information without driver consent is headed to the floor for a vote, The Center Square reports.

House Bill 957, introduced by state Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, was unanimously approved by the House Insurance Committee on Wednesday. Some amendments have been made since the legislation was originally introduced, including one that would prohibit an insurer from obtaining telematic data from a vehicle without the vehicle owner’s consent.

While Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple supports the bill, State Farm opposes it.

