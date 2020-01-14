Shopping center near Walmart in Central sold for $2.7 million to local investor

An outparcel shopping center near the Walmart in Central, off Sullivan Road, has been sold to a Baton Rouge investor for $2.7 million.

Bi Jiang Liu bought Blockbuster Plaza through Omniferous Ventures LLC from Arizona-based Texas Investments LLC.

Blockbuster Plaza, built in 2004, was listed online for $2.93 million by SRS National Net Lease Group, which represented the seller. The building, sitting on 1.23 acre, features nearly 13,800 square feet of leasable space.

The property is currently fully leased, according to the online listing, with tenants including Olinde’s Mattress Superstore, GNC and T-Mobile.