Sherwood South Shopping Center sells for $3.5M

The Sherwood South Shopping Center at the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Old Hammond Highway has been sold for $3.5 million.

The 77,500-square-foot center is fully leased, according to Ty Gose of NAI/Latter & Blum, who represented the seller with Michael Cashio, also of NAI/Latter & Blum.

Sherwood Holdings LLC, whose manager is listed as Max Perret, bought the 6-acre property from Cobalt Realty LLC. Represented by Dr. Andre Bruni, Cobalt paid $3 million for the center in 2016.

Dollar Tree, Harbor Freight, Salvage World and Richport Technical College are tenants of the center, while Pizza Hut occupies an outparcel. Perret bought the property, built in 1972, as an investment, Gose says.