Set the ballot: Nominations open for Best of 225 Awards  

It’s winter, but we’re already thinking of summer. The staff of 225 magazine is busy working on July’s Best of 225 Awards issue. The first, most important part of the process starts with you.

We want you, dear readers, to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards. Nominations run through Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225. Current residents of the 225 area code may complete our nomination forms.

Those entities receiving the most write-in nominations will be included on the final ballot, which will open for voting the first week of March. Learn more about the whole process in our FAQ.

This is your chance to get all your go-to Baton Rouge hangouts the credit they deserve. So be sure to nominate—and remind all your friends, too.

And if you want to promote your business or a friend for an award, we’ve made it easy this year. Here are free downloadable social media post and story templates.